Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Up 3%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 49,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 112,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

