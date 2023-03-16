Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading Up 9.4%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) shares were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 210,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 337,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $594.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after buying an additional 120,169 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Manitowoc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 256,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

