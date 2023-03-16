Mammoth (MMT) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $16.65 million and $23,937.07 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mammoth Coin Profile

MMT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00207668 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,892.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

