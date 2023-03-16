Majid Emami Sells 33,612 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $83,357.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 381,388 shares in the company, valued at $945,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 3.1 %

SOUN stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.54. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $18.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

About SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $512,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

