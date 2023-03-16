Majid Emami Sells 33,612 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $83,357.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 381,388 shares in the company, valued at $945,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SOUN stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.54. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $18.14.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
