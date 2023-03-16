MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Update

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
MAG Silver stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 637,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,147. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.10.
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
