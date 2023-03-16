LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.99. 1,862,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,677. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

