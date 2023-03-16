LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $15.10 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $15.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

