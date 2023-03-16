Lynch & Associates IN Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.21. 749,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,497,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

