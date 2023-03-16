Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FCOM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,682. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $498.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

