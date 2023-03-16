Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,468 shares of company stock worth $23,074,307. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

KO traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,658,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $259.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

