Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lyft to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lyft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. 9,870,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,576,723. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.75. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lyft by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,461 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Lyft by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 813,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $4,195,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,028 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

