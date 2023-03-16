LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,151,000 after buying an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $102.78 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average of $118.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

