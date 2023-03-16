LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 210 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 2.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 5.1 %

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

