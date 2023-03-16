LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $9.31 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49,222 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SYK opened at $273.03 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.