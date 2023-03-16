LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

