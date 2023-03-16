LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 5,325 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Kroger comprises about 1.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,299 shares of company stock worth $5,124,089 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger Trading Up 2.4 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

NYSE:KR opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.