Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 4.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 8,054,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 32,186,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

