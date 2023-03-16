Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Short Interest Update

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Loyalty Ventures

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYLT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Loyalty Ventures Stock Up 59.4 %

About Loyalty Ventures

NASDAQ LYLT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 192,387,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,319. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Loyalty Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

