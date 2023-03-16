Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.64. 1,325,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,222. The firm has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

