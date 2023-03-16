Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 10,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,717. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

