Loom Network Achieves Market Cap of $78.80 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $78.80 million and approximately $93.73 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00408357 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.87 or 0.27602244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network’s dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

