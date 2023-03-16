London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 17,583,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,122,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.