Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Up 7.7% in February

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LITT stock remained flat at $10.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,880. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logistics Innovation Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.