LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 756,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LogicMark Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGMK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,376. LogicMark has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Get LogicMark alerts:

Institutional Trading of LogicMark

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 275,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.87% of LogicMark as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.