Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.50. 1,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Locafy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Locafy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

