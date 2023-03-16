Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 58,023 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71,954 shares during the period. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LGHL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,653. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Lion Group has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

