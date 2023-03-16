Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $38,039,000. Finally, American Trust increased its position in Linde by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 20,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $330.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

