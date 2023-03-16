Lido Staked ETH Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $9.57 billion and $35.21 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,649.84 or 0.06631279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00404399 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,783.46 or 0.27334686 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,801,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,799,982.95933698. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,636.41145605 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $32,604,285.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

