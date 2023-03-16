Lester L. Lyles Sells 17,000 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $63,463,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 608,191 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,762,000 after purchasing an additional 434,218 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.