Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.44

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.44 and traded as high as C$18.48. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$18.10, with a volume of 10,030 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.45.
Leon’s Furniture Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Leon’s Furniture
In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total value of C$85,178.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,591,772.39. 69.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
Featured Articles
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.