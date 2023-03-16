Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Short Interest Update

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 11,770,000 shares. Currently, 25.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lemonade by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lemonade by 4.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Lemonade by 16.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lemonade by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lemonade by 91.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 380,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,956. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $32.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. Lemonade’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

