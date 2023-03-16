Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.18-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Stock Performance

LE traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 491,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.31 million, a P/E ratio of -110.70 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $21.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.