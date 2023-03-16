Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Up 13.9% in February

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. 642,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.
Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
