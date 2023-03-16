Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

LADR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.25. 1,497,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 67.08 and a quick ratio of 67.08. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.89. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Several research firms have commented on LADR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

