Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,128,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $218.12. 198,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.87 and its 200-day moving average is $233.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

