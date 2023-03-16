K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.00 ($27.96) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s current price.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of ETR SDF traded down €0.92 ($0.99) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €20.56 ($22.11). The stock had a trading volume of 2,611,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($39.19).

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

