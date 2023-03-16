K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.00 ($25.81) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.92 ($0.99) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €20.56 ($22.11). 2,611,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a 52-week high of €36.45 ($39.19). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

