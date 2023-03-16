Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kopion Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,947 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises 7.7% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.22. 774,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.