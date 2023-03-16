Kopion Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Kopion Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Denbury comprises 2.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Denbury worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Denbury from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Denbury stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.82. 299,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,493. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.63. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

