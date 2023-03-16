Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), RTT News reports. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Kopin Price Performance

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $97.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.48.

Get Kopin alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kopin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kopin by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kopin by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kopin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kopin Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOPN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kopin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.