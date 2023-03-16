Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kopin’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Kopin Stock Up 3.5 %

KOPN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 233,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.48. Kopin has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.88.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kopin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kopin by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,706 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 330,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Featured Stories

