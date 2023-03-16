Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kopin’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Kopin Stock Up 3.5 %
KOPN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 233,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.48. Kopin has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.88.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.
