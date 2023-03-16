Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Wedbush

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 357.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of KNTE traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $5.46. 173,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,075. The company has a market capitalization of $241.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $15.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

