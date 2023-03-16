Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Wedbush

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTEGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 357.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of KNTE traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $5.46. 173,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,075. The company has a market capitalization of $241.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $15.86.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

