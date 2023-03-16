Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 1.4 %

KE stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $28.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 270,205 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 146,825 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 413,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 105,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 73,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics



Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

