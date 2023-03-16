Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHR) Short Interest Down 7.1% in February

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Keyarch Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYCHR remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Keyarch Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.64.

Institutional Trading of Keyarch Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 32.8% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,991,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 491,305 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 85.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 649,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 299,379 shares during the period.

