Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kernel Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kernel Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 597,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the third quarter worth about $1,459,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 262,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 562,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 49.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,269,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 748,775 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kernel Group Price Performance

Shares of KRNL stock remained flat at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Kernel Group has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

