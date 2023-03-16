Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Update

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 750,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 800,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kemper Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

KMPR stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 334,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,380. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.27%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

