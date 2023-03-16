Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Up 11.5% in February

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kelly Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 267,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,040. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $577.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.52%.

KELYA has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Noble Financial lowered their target price on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

