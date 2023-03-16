Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Price Target to $21.50

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.50 to $21.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 9,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,141. The company has a market cap of $203.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.83. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Portman Ridge Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

