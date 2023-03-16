Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Price Target to $21.50

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.50 to $21.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 9,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,141. The company has a market cap of $203.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.83. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.94%.
Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.
