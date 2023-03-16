Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 151.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 26,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,387. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $196.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kamada by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.