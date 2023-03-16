Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 151.14% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 26,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,387. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $196.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
