Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 725,900 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 684,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,814.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFHHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JFHHF opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Stories

